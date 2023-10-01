Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $570.00 at DA Davidson

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $478.00 to $570.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $580.93.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $564.96 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $572.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

