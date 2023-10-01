Cousins Properties Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.

Cousins Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 278.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUZ. Barclays lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

