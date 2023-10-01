Critical Survey: Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) versus Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Free Report) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lifestore Financial Group and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Valley National Bancorp 1 3 3 0 2.29

Valley National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $11.07, indicating a potential upside of 29.34%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Dividends

Profitability

Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp 22.01% 10.69% 1.11%

Volatility and Risk

Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Valley National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp $1.99 billion 2.18 $568.85 million $1.23 6.96

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats Lifestore Financial Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. It also invests in various securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and provides international banking services, such as standby and documentary letters of credit, and related products, as well as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, and foreign wire transfers services. In addition, the company offers investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts and custom -tailored investment strategies for various retirement plans. Further, it provides trust services, such as living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration to individuals; tax credit advisory services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as owns real estate related investments. Additionally, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, and safe deposit facility services. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

