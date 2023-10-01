Cronos Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 13,003 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 723% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,579 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter worth approximately $10,724,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,611,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at $2,663,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cronos Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 318,019 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 172.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

