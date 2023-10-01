Cronos Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 13,003 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 723% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,579 put options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter worth approximately $10,724,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,611,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at $2,663,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cronos Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 318,019 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cronos Group Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.62.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cronos Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.