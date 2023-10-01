Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.16.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $88.77 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.08.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after buying an additional 3,228,979 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13,535.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,789,699 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,791 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

