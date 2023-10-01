CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSGS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGS opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $265.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.11 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

