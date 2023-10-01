Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Lowered to $109.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFR. UBS Group raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.30.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.7 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.