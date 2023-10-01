CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 32.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $581,469.68 and $58.99 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00017003 USD and is up 22.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $54.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

