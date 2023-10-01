CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Down 13.5% in September

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

NYSE:UAN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.61. 21,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $873.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.40. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $133.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.23.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 63.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $4.14 per share. This represents a $16.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

