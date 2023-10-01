CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $19.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBAY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $14.91 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 million. Equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $248,591.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $248,591.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 145,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

