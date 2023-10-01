CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.51

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.25. CytomX Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 94,451 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $3.15 to $3.19 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 666.28% and a negative net margin of 84.21%. Research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 106,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 925,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule-expressing epithelial cancers; and CX-801, a dually masked, conditionally activated version of Interferon alpha-2b therapy for a range of tumor types.

