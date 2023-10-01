Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DHR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $290.47.

DHR opened at $248.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $283.63. The firm has a market cap of $183.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

