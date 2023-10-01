DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 203 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,413 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $149.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.45. The stock has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.12.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

