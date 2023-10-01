DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 3,492 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,297 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $204,728,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $148,226,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,710,000 after purchasing an additional 652,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $234.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

