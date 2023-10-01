DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.87% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.