DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Aflac Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $76.75 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

