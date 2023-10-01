DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $10.72 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.31. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $71.02 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.