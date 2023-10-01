DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $9.85 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $408.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.88 and a 200-day moving average of $455.78.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

