DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

