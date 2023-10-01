DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 22,862 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,862 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $25,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.98.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.