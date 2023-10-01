DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 22,862 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,862 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $25,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 91,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 135,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $67.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.