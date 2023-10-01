Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $377.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.15. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $333.66 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

