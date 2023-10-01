Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $371,477.01

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $20.08 million and approximately $371,477.01 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Dejitaru Tsuka

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.02045951 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $364,839.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

