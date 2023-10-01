Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Short Interest Update

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the August 31st total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $68.90 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

