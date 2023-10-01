Demars Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,549,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.8% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 131,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,761 shares of company stock worth $5,512,726 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

