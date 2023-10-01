Demars Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 0.9% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,680,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.