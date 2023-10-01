Dent Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.20 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Dent has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $63.82 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized platform, created by DENT Wireless Ltd in Hong Kong, which facilitates the buying, selling, and donation of mobile data in a “Data Sharing Economy”. Founded in 2014 by Tero Katajainen, it aims to disrupt international roaming, provide transparent data pricing, and ensure users receive optimal data prices from suitable operators. The platform’s currency, the DENT Token, powers its blockchain-based trading system, allowing users to trade data packages on the Ethereum blockchain. This innovative approach positions DENT as a driving force in mobile data market evolution, promoting both competition and transparency.”

