Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYFFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Derwent London from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($26.87) to GBX 2,040 ($24.91) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Derwent London from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Derwent London from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,372.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Derwent London

Derwent London Stock Performance

Derwent London stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. Derwent London has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

Derwent London Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.