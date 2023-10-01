Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Derwent London from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($26.87) to GBX 2,040 ($24.91) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Derwent London from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Derwent London from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,372.50.

Derwent London Stock Performance

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. Derwent London has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

