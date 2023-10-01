Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BWXT. Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.14.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $76.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.84.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BWX Technologies news, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,475,153,000 after acquiring an additional 90,415,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,803,000 after buying an additional 4,012,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,014,000 after buying an additional 1,006,326 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,218,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after buying an additional 595,604 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Further Reading

