DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Update

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 4,560,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

DHT Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE DHT opened at $10.30 on Friday. DHT has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.95 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company’s revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. DHT’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in DHT by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in DHT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 10.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in DHT by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

