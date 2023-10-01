Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

DHC stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $465.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.88. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,168,000 after buying an additional 106,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,645,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after buying an additional 1,287,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,267,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after buying an additional 533,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after buying an additional 1,710,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 10,351,271 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

