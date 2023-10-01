Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.4 %

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,898. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $170.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average of $140.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.