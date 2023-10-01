Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.15.

NYSE:D opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $72.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

