DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the August 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

DBL opened at $14.58 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

