Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Short Interest Up 43.4% in September

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the August 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Driven Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DRVN opened at $12.59 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Driven Brands had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $606.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DRVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

