Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Short Interest Up 43.4% in September

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the August 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Driven Brands Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of DRVN opened at $12.59 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Driven Brands had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $606.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on DRVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
