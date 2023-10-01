Dropbox Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,936 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 129% compared to the average daily volume of 2,158 put options.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $27.23 on Friday. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $4,307,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $219,149,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,308 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $114,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 624,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,178 shares of company stock worth $11,878,345 over the last ninety days. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,297,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,973,000 after acquiring an additional 651,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dropbox by 378.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,004 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,013,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,715,000 after purchasing an additional 490,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after buying an additional 901,437 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

