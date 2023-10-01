DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DSV A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Handelsbanken began coverage on DSV A/S in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.
DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.
