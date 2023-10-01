Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 491 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.38 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

