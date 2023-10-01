Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $203.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

