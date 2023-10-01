Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $273.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $202.28 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

