Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,731 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,101,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Adobe stock opened at $509.90 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.85 and a 12 month high of $570.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $530.34 and its 200-day moving average is $455.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $232.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

