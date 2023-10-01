Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,731 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $509.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.85 and a 12 month high of $570.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $530.34 and its 200 day moving average is $455.58.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

