Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,731 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $509.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.85 and a 12 month high of $570.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $530.34 and its 200 day moving average is $455.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
