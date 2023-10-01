Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 583 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $53.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.