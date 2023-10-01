Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 583 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $53.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

