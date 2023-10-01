Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LIN opened at $372.35 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.22 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.16. The stock has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

