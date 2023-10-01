Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 927 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,350 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,178,000 after acquiring an additional 583,243 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,963,000 after acquiring an additional 364,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,244,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,804,000 after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $50.60 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

