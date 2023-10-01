East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Cut to $62.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.83.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

