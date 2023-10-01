Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.14.

Eaton Stock Down 1.0 %

Eaton stock opened at $213.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

