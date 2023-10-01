Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ETO opened at $21.35 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1374 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio bought 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,343.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 2,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 532,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 101,876 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

