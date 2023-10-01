Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $79.61

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.61 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.05). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.04), with a volume of 61,861 shares changing hands.

Eleco Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £71.14 million, a PE ratio of 2,850.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.02.

Eleco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Eleco’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

About Eleco

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

