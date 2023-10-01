Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $79.61

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2023

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCOGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.61 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.05). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.04), with a volume of 61,861 shares changing hands.

Eleco Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £71.14 million, a PE ratio of 2,850.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.02.

Eleco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Eleco’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

About Eleco

(Get Free Report)

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eleco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.