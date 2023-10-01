Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ELDN opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

